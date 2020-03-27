Mantech International (MANT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mantech International (NASDAQ: MANT):

3/24/2020 – Mantech International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Mantech International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Mantech International is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Mantech International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Mantech International was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Mantech International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/25/2020 – Mantech International was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Mantech International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $76.00 to $81.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Mantech International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Mantech International had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Mantech International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Mantech International stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other Mantech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,623.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Mantech International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

