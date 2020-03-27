Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Down 29.5% in March

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,145,500 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the February 27th total of 10,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MFC. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,881,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,450. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.212 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 40,799,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,357,000 after acquiring an additional 547,881 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,099,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,469,000 after acquiring an additional 933,700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,552,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $432,646,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,911,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

