Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 59,542,400 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the February 27th total of 31,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,564,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,302,000 after buying an additional 484,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,051,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,273,000 after purchasing an additional 84,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,462,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,348,000 after purchasing an additional 920,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $3.88 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.47.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

