Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Cut to “Sell” at Cfra

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.15. 9,715,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,748,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.65. Marathon Petroleum has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

