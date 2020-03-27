MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. MarineMax reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. MarineMax had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on MarineMax from $26.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised MarineMax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

HZO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 206,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $23.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,656 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $57,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 2,500 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,335.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,156 shares of company stock worth $216,768. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in MarineMax by 17.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MarineMax by 23.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in MarineMax by 8.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 585,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 44,809 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in MarineMax by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

