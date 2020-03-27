MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,026,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 27th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,412,000 after buying an additional 237,744 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,552,000 after acquiring an additional 127,018 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1,435.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,925,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $350.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.41. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $241.12 and a fifty-two week high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.29.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

