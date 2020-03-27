Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Lowered to GBX 135

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 207.07 ($2.72).

Shares of MKS stock traded down GBX 9.27 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 99.18 ($1.30). 13,209,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 183.02. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 275.61 ($3.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

