Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,037 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott International worth $29,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra dropped their target price on Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.18.

Marriott International stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,747,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.43. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

