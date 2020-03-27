Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,422,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,795 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.27% of Marriott International worth $1,124,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1,042.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Marriott International from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.07. 82,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,011,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

