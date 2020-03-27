Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Up 60.9% in March

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,600 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the February 27th total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,747,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,281,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $958,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 36.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

