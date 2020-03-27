Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 12,219 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 542,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 516,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $1,480,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,478 shares of company stock worth $5,712,323. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $823.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

