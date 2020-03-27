Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 150,933 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 1,374.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Paramount Group worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Paramount Group by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 118,389 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Paramount Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

PGRE opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Paramount Group Inc has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.47). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

