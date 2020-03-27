Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 17,053 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 332.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,581,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,545,000 after acquiring an additional 175,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,528,000 after acquiring an additional 280,383 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 682,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,580,000 after buying an additional 47,248 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $182.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.04 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADS shares. Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.88.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP Laura Santillan acquired 3,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth R. Jensen acquired 6,630 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $182,656.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,355 shares of company stock valued at $302,483. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

