Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 29,540 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.90% of Saratoga Investment worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth about $2,681,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 52,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 24,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAR opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. Saratoga Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAR. ValuEngine cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

