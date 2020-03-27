Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Herman Miller at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Herman Miller by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Herman Miller by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLHR stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $69,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

