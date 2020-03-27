Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 25,017 Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after buying an additional 812,103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,060,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,384,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,611,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,870,000 after buying an additional 166,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $126.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,527,157 in the last three months. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $116.14 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $124.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.51 and a beta of 1.72.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

