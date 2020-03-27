Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 27,823 EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,626,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,385,000 after acquiring an additional 202,478 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,690,000 after acquiring an additional 375,796 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,986,000 after acquiring an additional 74,316 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,042,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,414,000 after acquiring an additional 159,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 720,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,630,000 after acquiring an additional 103,524 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.97. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.41 and a beta of 1.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.39 million. Analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.43.

In other news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $155,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

