Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 45,517 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,517 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of SPS Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1,805.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,865.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,811 shares of company stock worth $7,155,464 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.