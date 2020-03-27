Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 156.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 75,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.48% of Assembly Biosciences worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

ASMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $449.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.02. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 611.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.