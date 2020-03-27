Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 139.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,656 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVE opened at $1.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

