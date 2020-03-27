Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PetroChina by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,206,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PetroChina by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 47,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PetroChina by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 50,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PetroChina by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PetroChina by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get PetroChina alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTR. Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Shares of NYSE:PTR opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.23.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.