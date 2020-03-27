Marshall Wace LLP Buys 230,858 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.90% of Consolidated Communications worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNSL. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $315.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $331.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

