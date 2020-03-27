Marshall Wace LLP Buys 33,017 Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 85.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Xencor worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Xencor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Xencor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Xencor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Xencor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Xencor by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Xencor alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on XNCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 58,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $2,107,848.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,538 shares of company stock worth $5,097,344 in the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XNCR opened at $30.29 on Friday. Xencor Inc has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Xencor had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.