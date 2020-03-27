Marshall Wace LLP Buys 45,817 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 714.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,817 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Corelogic worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,663,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,709,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the fourth quarter worth about $36,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,373,000 after purchasing an additional 506,090 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 706,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $30,270.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at $440,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $329,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,685,069.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,100 shares of company stock valued at $739,668 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of CLGX opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Corelogic Inc has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $51.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $426.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.73 million. Analysts expect that Corelogic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

