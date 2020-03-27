Marshall Wace LLP Buys 82,719 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 586.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Century Communities worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Century Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Century Communities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Century Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Century Communities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Century Communities from $44.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Century Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.88.

Shares of CCS opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48. Century Communities Inc has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $571.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

