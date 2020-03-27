Marshall Wace LLP Buys 8,804 Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 194.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CNOOC by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after purchasing an additional 131,097 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in CNOOC by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 356,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,440,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CNOOC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC during the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEO opened at $99.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. CNOOC Ltd has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $193.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $5.804 per share. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on CEO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNOOC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

