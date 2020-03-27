Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 297,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.20% of Helix Energy Solutions Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,576,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 139,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,218.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,926,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,543 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,481,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 649,636 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 707,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $375,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $320.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.93. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $170.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.75 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.