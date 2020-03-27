Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 101,632 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 101,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Kennedy-Wilson at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 39.79% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

