Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 6,344 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in MarketAxess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of MarketAxess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.29.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total transaction of $1,027,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKTX opened at $352.79 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $241.12 and a 52-week high of $421.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 0.31.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

