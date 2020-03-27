Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 218,865 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $39,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $258.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,130.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

