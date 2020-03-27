Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182,182 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,920,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,983 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 388,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

