Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,677 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Central Garden & Pet worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,245,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65,797 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 290,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after purchasing an additional 111,649 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,595,000 after purchasing an additional 228,812 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

CENTA stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.26. Central Garden & Pet Co has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

