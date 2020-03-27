Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.11% of Meritage Homes worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 161,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after buying an additional 55,654 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 128,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $43.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.83. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $1,967,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $925,953.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,988.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock worth $5,534,778. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

