Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.37 Million Stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 15,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $99.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.47. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. Fortinet Inc has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

