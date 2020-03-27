Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.59 Million Position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 551,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,387,105 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Encana were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Encana during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Encana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Encana in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Encana by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Encana by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encana alerts:

ECA opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. Encana Corp has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA).

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.