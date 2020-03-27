Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.60 Million Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12,962.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.43.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 19,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $2,216,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATR stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.75. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $126.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

