Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,217,339 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Wright Medical Group worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,442,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $287,809,000 after buying an additional 7,493,912 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,516,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,460,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,292,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 6,034.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,215,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after buying an additional 1,195,866 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director John L. Miclot sold 10,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $310,610.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry J. Regan sold 15,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $465,354.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Wright Medical Group stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. Wright Medical Group NV has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

