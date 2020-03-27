Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 120.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,834 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.20% of Secureworks worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Secureworks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Secureworks during the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Secureworks by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Secureworks by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Secureworks during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

SCWX opened at $11.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. Secureworks Corp has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $900.83 million, a P/E ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Secureworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

