Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.76 Million Stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 917.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,968 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.28% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGMO. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 31,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SGMO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $727.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.37. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

