Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) by 5,550.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Manitowoc worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 164,700 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,523.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTW opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.14. Manitowoc Company Inc has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.31 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

