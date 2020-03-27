Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.33 Million in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 184,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,069,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Flex by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003,704 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flex by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,769 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Flex by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $17,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $8.87 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $304,253.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,256 shares of company stock worth $2,561,285. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

