Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.34 Million in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Michael E. Ducey bought 2,185 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,973.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,150,237 shares of company stock worth $246,584,439. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.57.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

