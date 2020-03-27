Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.36 Million in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $46,311,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,226,000 after purchasing an additional 327,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after purchasing an additional 135,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 309,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after purchasing an additional 84,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock opened at $70.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.05. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

