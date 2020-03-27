Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.37 Million in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 935,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.05% of VEON at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEON. FMR LLC increased its position in VEON by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in VEON by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in VEON by 116.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,297,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,939 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VEON during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in VEON by 221.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,121,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 772,228 shares during the last quarter. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of VEON from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Shares of VEON opened at $1.52 on Friday. VEON Ltd has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. VEON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

