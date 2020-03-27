Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,516 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.38% of Dmc Global worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 262.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,122 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dmc Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dmc Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,096,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti decreased their target price on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Dmc Global from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.02. Dmc Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dmc Global Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other news, CFO Michael Kuta purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,332.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Dmc Global Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

