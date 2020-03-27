Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.24 Million Investment in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 5,436.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In related news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $8,669,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,127,441 shares of company stock worth $45,417,973.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $34.30 on Friday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a PE ratio of -228.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. Analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

