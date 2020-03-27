Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 304,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $37.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 115,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $3,882,942.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 567,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,052,743.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 29,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $603,189.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,670,218 shares in the company, valued at $34,506,703.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 696,007 shares of company stock worth $22,288,040.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Read More: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.