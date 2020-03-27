Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 509,224 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of BBVA Banco Frances at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,992,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,876,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBAR opened at $2.59 on Friday. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The stock has a market cap of $533.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.82.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

BBVA Banco Frances Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

