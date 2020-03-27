Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 209,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBVT. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,338,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT).

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.