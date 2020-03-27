Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 611,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.78% of ORBCOMM as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORBC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,533,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after buying an additional 381,054 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 163,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 53,271 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,615,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after buying an additional 542,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ORBCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

In other ORBCOMM news, CEO Marc Eisenberg purchased 23,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,689.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 587,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,076.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,942.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,907 shares of company stock worth $120,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORBC opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

